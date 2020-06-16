The US Open tennis tournament will be held from 31 August in Queens — without fans in the stands.

New York governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this on Tuesday.

According to him, the US Tennis Association “is going to be taking extraordinary precautions” to keep players and staff safe as the tournament unfolds.

The precautions will include frequent testing, extra cleaning of the facility and locker-room space, and tightly regulated housing and transportation for all involved.





The players shouldn’t have much trouble concentrating on the court, as the stands will be kept empty, a report by New York Post said.

“It will be held without fans, but we can watch it on TV, and I’ll take that,” said Cuomo.

He did not specify where the tournament would be played, but its traditional home is the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, which had been converted to a coronavirus field hospital.

The tournament will hold between 31 Aug.and Sept. 13, Cuomo told reporters during a press briefing.