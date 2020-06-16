Two video clips of Manchester United player, Angel Gomes, seeking spiritual healing at T.B. Joshua’s church in Lagos have surfaced on Twitter.

One clip showed Gomes being healed by Joshua, another showed Gomes acknowledging the healing.

The two videos, shot in 2017, have created quite a buzz on Twitter.

(Watch the videos:





Angel Gomes was number one on Nigerian Twitter trend on Monday.

Commenters wondered what brought the young player to seek spiritual help.

Gomes who was born on 31 August 2000, was barely 16 years old at the time.

Gomes complained about injuries on his groin and hip and an ankle injury, which affected his game.

He also said that his parents have been TB Joshua’s followers for ‘a long time’.

This probably meant they influenced his visit to Joshua in Lagos.

Gomes, son of Angolan parents, plays as an attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United.

He is the youngest player to represent Manchester United since Duncan Edwards in 1953, as well as the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League.

He has captained England at under-16, under-17 and under-18 levels.

His contract with United expires at the end of June.

Manchester Evening News said the player’s future will be decided in the next two weeks, despite the 2019/20 season heading into overtime.

The paper said United has made an offer would see Gomes commit his long-term future to the club.