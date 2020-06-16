By Michael Adeshina

Miss Seyitan Babatayo, who accused D’banj of raping her in a hotel room on the 30th of December 2018, has been giving 48 hours to pay N100m or face legal action.

The Nigerian musician, with the real name Oladapo Oyebanjo, made the demand in a pre-litigation letter signed by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

The letter was addressed to Miss Babatayo’s lawyer, Ojoge, Omileye, and Partners, dated June 15, 2020.





However, D’banj also demanded that an apology be published in at least four national dailies.

He stated that his accuser was nothing but a gold digger who was on a mission to destroy the reputation he had built for nearly two decades in the music industry.

The musician said he was married during the period stated for the purported, adding that the allegation was an insult to his wife.

The letter read in part, “We have been instructed to demand and we do hereby demand from you the following: That your client makes an outright apology and a total retraction of each and every false allegation made against and concerning our client.

“The said apology and retraction shall be published in four national dailies with wide circulation in Nigeria as well as on social media platforms and handles being used by your client and her hirelings.

“That your client makes a compensatory deposit of the sum of N100m only through these chambers in favour of our client to assuage his battered image.”