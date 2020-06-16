The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday, resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress.

His resignation was announced in a press statement by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.

The statement noted that Obaseki’s resignation from the APC “is a fallout of a battle that arose from his refusal to subvert the will of the people for the interest of a predatory group of godfathers and political thugs.

“Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has also resigned from the APC.”





The statement said his resignation letter was addressed to the Ward Chairman, APC Ward 11, Etsako West Local Government Area.

Part of the letter read, “I write pursuant to Article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to formally resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever.

“Please note that this resignation takes immediate effect.”