Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman of Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday, confirmed that Governor Godwin Obaseki and other top officials of the All Progressives Congress would soon join his party.

Aziegbemi, however, said the governor would not be given an automatic ticket to contest as the party’s candidate in the upcoming governorship election.

He noted that other aspirants had shown interest in the party’s governorship primary slated for June 19 and 20.

He said, “There is nothing like an automatic ticket for anybody; it is like that in any democratic environment, and there is a process as laid down by the constitution of the party and that we will follow.





“But I can confirm to you that the governor, his deputy, and the entire APC structure in the state will be joining the PDP soon. We have been in touch in the last few days; by tomorrow (today), I will be able to confirm the exact date he will be joining with his team.”

Obaseki’s movement to another political party became necessary after he was disqualified from contesting the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress slated for June 22.