Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governor announced this on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
His resignation, as expected, came days after the All Progressives Congress disqualified him from contesting in next week’s primary election – jeopardizing his bid to win a second term in the September 19 governorship election.
He was disqualified on the basis of his certificates – a reason believed to be widely influenced by Adams Oshiomhole, the APC’s national chairman, Obaseki’s political ally turned adversary.
However, Governor Obaseki had met high-ranking personalities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the past few days and believed to be headed to the main opposition party ahead of the September election.
More to follow…
Obaseki injured himself while chasing his own shadow. He thought Buhari will sacrifice Oshiomhole for his second term. If you want to fight and win your father, then don’t grow under him Adams knew you could bite hence he stepped back to throw stones until you became toothless. Congrats for being a one-term governor.