Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor announced this on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

His resignation, as expected, came days after the All Progressives Congress disqualified him from contesting in next week’s primary election – jeopardizing his bid to win a second term in the September 19 governorship election.

He was disqualified on the basis of his certificates – a reason believed to be widely influenced by Adams Oshiomhole, the APC’s national chairman, Obaseki’s political ally turned adversary.





However, Governor Obaseki had met high-ranking personalities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the past few days and believed to be headed to the main opposition party ahead of the September election.

More to follow…