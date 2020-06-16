Odion Ighalo

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria international, Obafemi Martins, Super Falcons player, Fransisca Ordega, and actor and comedian, AY Makun, among others are celebrating Manchester United forward, Odion Ighalo, on his 31st birthday.

Martins shared a picture of himself and Ighalo on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote: “Happy birthday young blood @ighalojude 👑.”

Happy birthday young blood @ighalojude 👑

On his part, AY prayed that Ighalo’s personality would inspire others to stay focused so as to live their dreams.


There is nothing in this world like when you begin to live your dream. Today, I use you as a point of contact to reach out to many talents on the street aspiring to be like you. As you continue to grow in grace and favour, may they live the dreams they put in their hearts as it align with God's will upon their lives. May your personality inspire them to stay focus and devote the time, determination and hard work needed to grow and live according to their plans In Jesus name we pray, Amen. Happy birthday to my friend and brother @ighalojude

Ordega also shared a picture of herself and Ighalo on Instagram and called him ‘star boy’.

A wish for you on your birthday.. whatever you ask may you receive whatever you seek may you find whatever you wish may it be fulfilled on your birthday and always. Happy birthday star Boy…. @ighalojude …Shanghai Connect👍🏼👍🏼

Comedienne, Real Warri Pikin, jointly celebrated Ighalo and her personal assistant, Claret Kamso.

Happy birthday to my Personal Assistant @kamy_claret many more years baby girl . . And happy birthday to my brother my friend @ighalojude your own no go Spoil at all Your mind go Continue to drink merinda on a stead

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also tweeted in celebration of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top scorer.

Ighalo will remain at Old Trafford at least until January 2021 after fresh agreement was reached with his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, early June.