By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria international, Obafemi Martins, Super Falcons player, Fransisca Ordega, and actor and comedian, AY Makun, among others are celebrating Manchester United forward, Odion Ighalo, on his 31st birthday.

Martins shared a picture of himself and Ighalo on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote: “Happy birthday young blood @ighalojude 👑.”

On his part, AY prayed that Ighalo’s personality would inspire others to stay focused so as to live their dreams.





Ordega also shared a picture of herself and Ighalo on Instagram and called him ‘star boy’.

Comedienne, Real Warri Pikin, jointly celebrated Ighalo and her personal assistant, Claret Kamso.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also tweeted in celebration of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top scorer.

Happy birthday to Afcon 2019 top scorer, @ighalojude. Keep soaring, keep shining, and have a good one. 🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/tQhsuyCJhM — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 16, 2020

Ighalo will remain at Old Trafford at least until January 2021 after fresh agreement was reached with his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, early June.