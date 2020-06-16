By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians have reacted to the apology letter issued by the CEO of Executive Jet, owner of the charter flight that flew popular singer Naira Marley, Kim Oprah to Abuja for a concert.

Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley on Saturday, June 13, defied the social distancing order at a supposed drive-in concert in Abuja. His fans and attendees took no heed to the coronavirus preventive measures as directed by the federal government.

This caused a stir as Nigerians began to call for the immediate arrest of the singer and compulsory isolation for those who attended the concert.





A day later, the FCT Ministerial Task Team on COVID19 sealed up the concert venue, the Jabi Lake Mall.

The Federal Government also suspended operations of Executive Jets, the airline which conveyed musician, Naira Marley and a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, to Abuja.

In a recent apology letter from the CEO of Executive Jets Services to Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, he claimed that he approved the flight because he saw ‘Babatunde Fashola’ (Name of Minister of Federal Minister of Works and Housing) on the manifest sent to him.

PM NEWS notes that the singer bears ”Azeez Fashola” and not ”Babatunde Fashola”.

Trending on Twitter today are reactions to the impersonation claims.

The letter from the aviation company which flew Naira Marley to abuja is so unprofessional. How will you say you thought it was the honorable minister Babatunde Fashola?🤔

Las Las everybody ni barawo. — . (@Real_zeelux) June 16, 2020

Wait, They really said they mistook Naira Marley for Babatunde Fashola?

Dem no rate us at all 😂🤡 — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr____) June 16, 2020

I was wondering how Naira Marley got to Abuja. It all makes sense now. Breaking lockdown orders were not enough. It seems he also went ahead to impersonate BABATUNDE Fashola. If this is true, then I hope this is escalated to the extent of its severity. pic.twitter.com/aD2wwruEhg — Minister for Love and Light (@theprincelyx) June 16, 2020

The way everyone jumps to conclusion on Twitter without proper findings is sickening. Naira Marley’s full name is Fashola Azeez Adeshina (No.3 on the list) His Brother’s name is Babatunde Fashola. (No.7 on the list) Remove impersonation from his crime. pic.twitter.com/lhe4fk3MqY — Eleniy☆n (@only1mankind) June 16, 2020