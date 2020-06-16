Naira Marley

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians have reacted to the apology letter issued by the CEO of Executive Jet, owner of the charter flight that flew popular singer Naira Marley, Kim Oprah to Abuja for a concert.

Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley on Saturday, June 13, defied the social distancing order at a supposed drive-in concert in Abuja. His fans and attendees took no heed to the coronavirus preventive measures as directed by the federal government.

This caused a stir as Nigerians began to call for the immediate arrest of the singer and compulsory isolation for those who attended the concert.


A day later, the FCT Ministerial Task Team on COVID19 sealed up the concert venue, the Jabi Lake Mall.

The Federal Government also suspended operations of Executive Jets, the airline which conveyed musician, Naira Marley and a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, to Abuja.

In a recent apology letter from the CEO of Executive Jets Services to Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, he claimed that he approved the flight because he saw ‘Babatunde Fashola’ (Name of Minister of Federal Minister of Works and Housing) on the manifest sent to him.

PM NEWS notes that the singer bears ”Azeez Fashola” and not ”Babatunde Fashola”.

Trending on Twitter today are reactions to the impersonation claims.

 