The head of a Nigerian agency on Monday called on the United States Government to ensure a thorough investigation of the killing of a Nigerian-American, Oluwatoyin Salau.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa described the murder of the 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist, as highly depressing and cruel.

Dabiri-Erewa urged the U.S government to conduct a thorough investigation on the circumstances leading to Ms Salau’s death.

The NIDCOM boss condoled with the immediate family of Ms Salau who died while speaking against oppression and injustice.





Salau a 19-year-old lady of Nigerian origin, was found dead in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, days after she was declared missing.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Salau who spoke at Black Lives Matters protests in the city, was last seen on June 6, near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue, Tallahassee.

She was declared missing hours after she tweeted she was sexually assaulted.

She tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road, Tallahassee, Florida.

She said the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions”.

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the Holy Spirit to keep me safe.”

According to reports, the Tallahassee Community Action Agency conducted a search party on June 10 night, starting at Bethel AME Church.

The demonstrators searched for hours. They carried flashlights and asked for medics to join them in case she was hurt.

Salau was found dead on Saturday 13 June.

A black man Aaron Glee has been arrested in connection with her murder and another woman’s.