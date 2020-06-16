Nigerian singer Naira Marley may face a charge of impersonating Works minister, Babatunde Fashola.

Marley’s real name is Azeez Fashola.

In a new dimension to his COVID-19 rule breaking concert in Abuja on Saturday, the owners of Executive Jets, the charter flight that took him and crew to Abuja from Lagos, are claiming that Marley and crew deceived them by putting

Babatunde Fashola on the manifest.

In a letter of apology to Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, the chairman and CEO of Executive Jets Services claimed that he approved the flight when he saw ‘Babatunde Fashola’ on the manifest sent to him.





According to him, he thought it was the minister, who was also a former governor of Lagos.

Iwajuoku claimed he did not know “it was ‘a bunch of useless people’.

“We are very sorry for this mistake and we promise that this would not happen again”, he pleaded.

Sirika had announced the suspension of the operations of the airline on Monday after it was found that Executive Jets flew the singer to Abuja.

The concert held at Jabi Lake Mall has earned the mall a two-week closure on the orders of an Abuja magistrate.

But it is doubtful if Iwajuoku’s excuse would be swallowed by Sirika as the public figure, Babatunde Fashola should be easily identified by even a toddler in Nigeria.

Read Executive Jets letter to Sirika:



