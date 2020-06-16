Mercy Aigbe

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shared a throwback picture from 2002, boasting that she has always been a big girl.

The 42-year-old made the claim on Tuesday when she shared the picture which shows her with her third car, a Mazda 929.

She wrote, “Throwback 2002… with my 3rd Car, Mazda 929, I have always been a big Geh…”


Throwback 2002… with my 3rd Car, Mazda 929, I have always been a big Geh 🤩😃😂😂…. This car was the in thing that time, who remembers’? how time flies! Thank you Jehovah for unending grace 🙏 My outfit was from Collectibles…… if you were not shopping at collectibles then you no be big Geh 😀😂

On May 22, the mother-two announced that she had finally been persuaded to join the ‘Benz Gang’ after buying a Mercedez-Benz worth N20 million.

“After much persuasion, Her Excellency finally joined the Benz Gang…,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the red car.

After much persuasion her excellency finally joined the Benz Gang 🤩😁 New Whip Alert! … cc @stillautos @gleeoflife ….❤️

