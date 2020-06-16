By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shared a throwback picture from 2002, boasting that she has always been a big girl.

The 42-year-old made the claim on Tuesday when she shared the picture which shows her with her third car, a Mazda 929.

She wrote, “Throwback 2002… with my 3rd Car, Mazda 929, I have always been a big Geh…”





On May 22, the mother-two announced that she had finally been persuaded to join the ‘Benz Gang’ after buying a Mercedez-Benz worth N20 million.

“After much persuasion, Her Excellency finally joined the Benz Gang…,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the red car.