By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shared a throwback picture from 2002, boasting that she has always been a big girl.
The 42-year-old made the claim on Tuesday when she shared the picture which shows her with her third car, a Mazda 929.
She wrote, “Throwback 2002… with my 3rd Car, Mazda 929, I have always been a big Geh…”
Throwback 2002… with my 3rd Car, Mazda 929, I have always been a big Geh 🤩😃😂😂…. This car was the in thing that time, who remembers’? how time flies! Thank you Jehovah for unending grace 🙏 My outfit was from Collectibles…… if you were not shopping at collectibles then you no be big Geh 😀😂
On May 22, the mother-two announced that she had finally been persuaded to join the ‘Benz Gang’ after buying a Mercedez-Benz worth N20 million.
“After much persuasion, Her Excellency finally joined the Benz Gang…,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the red car.
