By Paul Iyoghojie

A 35 year-old Lekki estate agent, Olusola Taofeek, has been arraigned before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos for allegedly obtaining the sum of N1,300,000 from a woman Rume Samuel under false pretence.

Taofeek was charged on four counts of felony to wit, obtaining money under false pretence, stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Police Counsel, Inspector Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the accused committed the offence on 5 April, 2020 at Lekki Phase I, Lagos.





He informed the court that the accused tricked the complainant who was desperately in need of an accommodation and collected the sum of N1,300,000 from her with the promise to provide accommodation for her.

He added that after the accused collected money from the complainant, he absconded and converted the money to his personal use and escaped before he was re-arrested at a hide out in Lagos following a tip off.

He said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 314, 287(9) and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge in the open court.

Magistrate A Balogun granted him N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 28 June 2020 for mention.

When the fraud case was reported at the Maroko Station by the complainant, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge, directed his team led by Inspector Ofem Bassey to arrest the accused.