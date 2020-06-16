Nigerian actress and movie producer Kate Henshaw recounts the effect of the pandemic on the world, urging fans to live each day to the fullest.

The 48 year old also used her platform to pray for families who have lost loved ones in this season, asking God to comfort them.

#TuesdayThoughts .

If any of us were told a time like this would come…..would we have believed it?

Each day is a loan….

Live each blessed day to the fullest….

May God bless us all in our going out and coming in.

All that we in our human wisdom thought mattered has withered away…

May all who have lost loved ones, been separated from loved ones in this time be comforted 🙏





Henshaw In 2008 won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She was formerlly married to Rod Nuttal.