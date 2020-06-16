Heads of tertiary institutions have agreed on a minimum score of 160 for 2020/2021 admissions.

They also adopted 120 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges.

Speaking during the 2020 policy meeting on admissions, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said no institution is allowed to go below the minimum score pegged for admission.

Based on the guidelines released by JAMB during the meeting, 2020 admissions for the first choice are expected to commence in August.





He said: “One of the decisions taken was that universities will have minimum score point of UTME as decided by each of the universities.

”For the polytechnics and colleges of education, it is also as decided by each of the institutions except that no institution would be allowed to admit a candidate for universities if you have scored less than 160 in UTME but that is not the only thing that will be taken for admission.

“Some of theme will do Post- UTME and some of them will do physical assessment and that will be added to it (UTME score) to determine the cut-off or what we call the minimum score.

“The minimum score as decided at the meeting for universities will be 160, for polytechnics will be 120 and for colleges of education will be 100. That does not mean that it is to be accepted and we have seen what each institution has decided.

“Nobody can admit a candidate with a score less than what the institution prescribed, that’s, those who set 210 can be 210, not 209. Those who set 200 is 200 but nobody is allowed to go below 160 for universities.”