Today On STV show co host, Nollywood actor and media personality Gideon Okeke shares pictures of his adorable son Ezra, whom he welcomed with wife Chidera in July 2019.

The award winning movie star in a statement wrote:

Go ahead and TAG those Baby products, brands and their influencers.

TAG THEM.

There’s a Model on our hands.

Their Brands NEED a new face. 😍

#OneInAmonth

#iHopeThisPhotoGivesYouSunshine





Okeke came into limelight in 2006 when he appeared as a contestant on the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria. In 2008, Gideon joined the cast of MNET TV series Tinsel.