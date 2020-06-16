A staff of First Bank of Nigeria, Philips Orunmade, who allegedly stole N18.9 million from the bank’s ATM has been arrested.

Orunmade, who was said to be in charge of ATM gallery keys at Aduwawa branch of the bank in Benin, was arrested by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He had been on the run since 3 November 2019.

Efforts to track him did not yield fruit until he was captured in Lagos.





According to the bank, the suspect was captured by the CCTV footage, walking into the ATM gallery.

He then used a nylon bag to cover the CCTV.

He has made useful statements and will soon be charged to court, the EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale said on Tuesday.

Last week, a staff of Access Bank in Ketu Lagos, Nwaru Jerry Nnamdi was also docked.

He was charged with stealing N14million from the bank’s ATM vault.