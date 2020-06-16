By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, who is married to a comedian MC Fish, has advised her fans not to rush into marriage but instead, marry for the right reasons.
The 32-year-old gave the advice on Tuesday when she shared a picture of herself in a yellow tank top and metallic jacket with a full face of makeup on Instagram.
“Don’t Rush into marriage. Marry for the right Reasons. Marry your Friend…, “ she wrote.
“Don’t Rush into marriage “ Marry for the right Reasons” Marry your Friend “ . Gone are the Days when Parents” Marry you Off 😳😳😳 Without giving a fuck about how you feel“ When God gives you a good man “ You will understand that marriage is Honey “ Don’t be Deceived marriage is a Blessed and beautiful union “ . If you’re married may the Lord Keep your Home far from VULTURES … If you’re looking for LOVE or a Husband may you Find Amen 👌
Anita faced criticism on Sunday after dismissing a friend’s claim that she had been raped by her husband.
She claimed that it was impossible for a husband for a husband to rape his wife and added that a woman should always be willing to have sex with her husband.
