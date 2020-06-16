By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, who is married to a comedian MC Fish, has advised her fans not to rush into marriage but instead, marry for the right reasons.

The 32-year-old gave the advice on Tuesday when she shared a picture of herself in a yellow tank top and metallic jacket with a full face of makeup on Instagram.

“Don’t Rush into marriage. Marry for the right Reasons. Marry your Friend…, “ she wrote.





Anita faced criticism on Sunday after dismissing a friend’s claim that she had been raped by her husband.

She claimed that it was impossible for a husband for a husband to rape his wife and added that a woman should always be willing to have sex with her husband.