Yoruba movie actress and business woman Dayo Amusa urges her followers to always show an attitude of gratitude in everything.

She wrote:

‘Develop an attitude of gratitude, and give thanks for everything that happens to you, knowing that every step forward is a step toward achieving something bigger and better’

Dayo is the first child in a family of Five born in Lagos. Her mother hails from Ogun state while her father is from Lagos.





Amusa attended Mayflower School, Ikene, where she studied Food Science and Technology at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and started her acting career in 2002.

Dayo is the Proprietress of PayDab Schools situated in Ibadan and Lagos.