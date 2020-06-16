By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Kwara State Council of Ulamas on Tuesday announced the commencement of Juma’at prayers from Friday, June 19, 2020.

This is sequel to the approval of the Emir of Ilorin, and chairman of the state council of chiefs, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, with the agreement of the state COVID-19 technical committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi.

Justice Salihu Oloruntoyin Mohammed, Secretary of the council, in a statement in Ilorin, Tuesday, confirmed that “the state government has agreed in principle to fumigate Juma’at mosques across the state to curtail the community spread of Coronavirus infection among worshippers.”





He said ” All ablutions and toilet points in all our mosques in the state will remain open at all times.

“Provision of soaps, running water for the congregation to wash their hands properly before entering the mosques and the use of soap against the use of hand sanitizers has been approved.

“Council also accepted the use of face masks by all worshippers two metres social and practical distancing must be strictly adhered to while observing all solats as well as Juma’at prayers,” the statement added.

Among other measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, “females and children worshippers may attempt Juma’at services but also, they must strictly observe COVID-19 safety protocols.”

The statement also advised all chief Imams leading Juma’at services to read short chapters of the Holy Quran to hasten the completion of the service within a reasonable period.

It further directed worshippers to leave the mosques immediately after solat and proceed to their respective homes for other activities such as supplications and reading of the Holy Quran.

The statement appealed to the Muslim Ummah to comply with the laid down regulations in a bid to support the government’s effort in making the state COVID-19 free.