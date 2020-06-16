Cosmetic brand owner, model and reality Tv star Kylie Jenner and her 2 year old daughter Stormi Webster are twinning in denim.

The 22 year old who was recently removed from Forbe’s Billionaire list for being worth far less than it claimed, penned the note below:

woke up in the wild wild west 🧡

Kylie and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott announced the birth of their daughter in February 2018. The media personality has been starring in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007.



