By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky attended his father’s birthday celebration dressed as a man.

The effeminate entrepreneur whose real name is Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye hails from Ogun state. He was there recently to celebrate his father who clocked a new age.

A short video emerged online showing the internet personality dressed in a long black jalabia (gown), a face cap and no makeup on. This is quite unusual as he is known to wear female clothing.





Meanwhile, at the time this report was filed, he did not respond or comment.