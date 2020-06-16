President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar united Tuesday in eulogising Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe who died on Monday at 86.

Buhari said Akinkugbe through diligence and humility, has left a lasting legacy on Nigeria’s health sector and academia.

Atiku also praised Akinkugbe for all his lifetime achievements.

He said Akinkugbe’s medical research and his invaluable administrative acumen would remain indelible.





Before his death Akinkugbe served variously as Pro-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt; former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin; and former Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

He also studied and taught at some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including the University of London, Balliol College, University of Oxford, England, and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

To President Buhari, Akinkugbe has made immense contribution to the study of medicine in the Nigeria.

He also said the medicine professor would be remembered for his pioneering roles and contributions to the medical sector, especially the leadership he provided as Chairman of the Board of Management of University College Hospital, Ibadan and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Buhari has sent condolences to the Nigerian Medical Association, government and people of Oyo State, and staff of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Abubakar Atiku described Akinkugbe’s death as a huge loss to the body of medical professionals in Nigeria and the world.

He recalled that Akinkugbe was one of the early generation of vice chancellors of both University of Ilorin and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

” Akinkugbe’s footprints in medical research, which made him a household name in the pantheon of leaders in medical research and his invaluable administrative acumen, would remain indelible.

“The loss of Prof. Akinkugbe is a huge loss to our dear country. The late professor was an excellent ambassador of Nigeria’s intellectual greatness.

“We would certainly miss him and his work both as an academician and administrator. His legacies will remain indelible in the sands of time,” he said.

The former vice president, an alumnus of the Ahmadu Bello University, recalled the many giant strides of Akinkugbe as vice chancellor of the institution.

” The solid foundation he laid is the strength behind the greatness of the prestigious university,” he said.

He prayed God to accept the soul of the deceased who was an illustrious son of Ondo State.

Abubakar also prayed God to give the family and associates of the deceased, especially the global community of medical professionals, the fortitude to bear the loss.