By Taiwo Okanlawon

Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been named as acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party made the move following affirmation of the suspension of National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an Appeal Court.

The former governor of Oyo State has functioned as the National Deputy Chairman South of the party.





This is coming less than 24 hours after news broke that Ajimobi who has COVID-19 is battling to stay alive, hooked on the ventilator at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to a statement by APC’s Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu said the elevation was in line with the constitution of the party.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii), of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”, the NWC stated.