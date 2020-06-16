By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Abubakar Shekau faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, has invited bandits to join them.

The faction wooed armed groups terrorising the North West and North Central in a new video.

The regions have been under unabated attacks by bandits who kill, rape, injure the people, burn houses and rustle cattle, sheep, etc.





The insurgents specifically urged outlaws in Zamfara and Niger States, to partner with Boko Haram.

According to Daily Post, the footage shows four masked men speaking in English, Hausa, Fulfulde and French, HumAngle reports.

One of them said “brothers in Lake Chad, my brothers in Cameroon, my brothers in Sambisa, my brothers in Niger State, my brothers in Zamfara State…to strive harder for the sake of Allah”.

He said everything being done “is for the cause of Allah, and I encourage you to keep doing it. Strive harder, because Allah instructed us in the Holy Quran to strive harder for His cause.”

“You feel we kill. You feel we destroy. Allah has instructed us to kill everyone that is unbelieving,” the speaker declared.

He added that they were fine “and we hope you are also in a good state of health. We thank God who put us on this path, in this time, to promote His words and institute His law”.

The insurgent said his “second message” was to the people of Nigeria, Cameroon, and the whole world.

“We call you to join us to institute Sharia globally. When you come, we will accept you according to (Shari’ah) law, and we (will) worship Allah as He commands us.”