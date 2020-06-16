The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina and the University College Hospital in Ibadan have paid tributes to the renowned nephrologist, Emeritus Prof. Oladipo Akinkugbe.

Akinkugbe, who was a pioneer nephrologist in Africa, died on Monday at the age of 86 after a protracted illness.

Adesina expressed sorrow over the death of the professor via his official Twitter account, @akin_adesina, as monitored in Ibadan on Monday.

“I am saddened by the death of Prof. Oladipo Akinkugbe today at the age of 86 years. Prof was a rare gem.





“An exceptionally brilliant and globally acclaimed Professor of Medicine.

“He made Nigeria proud and served selflessly. Thank you sir for your life of immense service. RIP,” he tweeted.

Also on Monday, the University College Hospital (UCH) described the death of Akinkugbe, as a colossal and irreparable loss for the nation.

The UCH Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, spoke on behalf of the management:

“We have indeed suffered the loss of a giant and medical icon.

“He will be remembered for his extraordinary services. He was known for his landmark services and research in kidney diseases and also in treatment of hypertension.

“It was his lifetime commitment to improve the management and care of kidney diseases in the country.

“Filling the gap brought about by his death will be difficult for a long time to come.

“As a former Chairman, Governing Council of UCH, he played significant roles in bringing about the progress and advancement of the hospital.

“Upon my inception as the CMD of UCH, he had been my mentor and counsellor, ” he said.

Akinkugbe was born 17 July, 1933.

He was one of Nigeria’s most respected and distinguished academics and physicians.

Akinkugbe had outstanding achievements in the field of nephrology and hypertension.

He pioneered the establishment of two clinics, one in hypertension and the other in renal disorders at UCH.

He was conferred with the International Society of Nephrology Pioneer Award in 2019 for his extraordinary efforts to advance nephrology in the country.

He also received several other awards, including the Boehringer Ingelheim Award of the International Society of Hypertension.

He was a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Technical Advisory Committee on Health Research.

He was also Secretary of the WHO Technical Discussions on University and Health for All.