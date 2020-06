Former Big Brother Naija housemate Vandora and her boyfriend Gbenga aka ‘Cruz’,return with the latest visual for her YouTube channel, talking about fake friends.

The couple have a mutual opinion on friends who only come into your life for the material things they stand to gain.

Vandora shared an experience of how she once hurt a close friend back when they were in school due to the fact that she wasn’t in a good place at the time.