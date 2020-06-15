A US F-15 fighter plane has crashed in the North Sea, triggering a desperate search for the pilot.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed the crash, which occurred off Flamborough Head.

It did not state the likely cause.

In a statement, it said: “The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Leakenheath, United Kingdom.





“At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

“The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

The east Yorkshire and Bridlington coastguard has confirmed a major operation is underway, reported The Sun news paper.