By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian ace photographer, TY Bello has shared a screenshot of the last messages she received from the late Ibidun Ighodalo.

Ighodalo who was to turn 40 in July had made plans to help 40 families who had infertility issues.

To commemorate her 40th birthday anniversary, the late Ibidun told TY Bello that she didn’t want a party or a surprise, all she wanted was to make 40 families happy by helping them have their babies.





Despite her fertility issues, Ibidun founded a foundation that financed families during their fertility journey so that they can have kids of their own.

Ibidun was reported dead after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday, June 14. She is survived by her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.