As far as Nigeria’s Twitterati are concerned, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s reign as leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra is over.

A hashtag #IPOBhasFallen began trending on Nigerian Twitter on Monday, with tweets exposing one scam or the other committed by Kanu.

The integrity attacks followed the accusation by the Nigerian government that Kanu has been spending $85,000 monthly to spread lies about the treatment of Christians in Nigeria.

A government statement pointed out the incongruity in this as Kanu claims to be a Jew, often wearing the Jewish skullcap called Kippah.





The commenters on Twitter on Monday , with pictures and videos questioned Kanu’s integrity.

One tweet by Ara Emeka Joshua said:

“I have never seen deceit like this before in my life. That someone is obtaining money by trick from everywhere claiming is fighting for our freedom #IPOBhasFallen”.

I have never seen deceit like this before in my life. That someone is obtaining money by trick from everywhere claiming is fighting for our freedom #IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/JvLHNhB5ZO — Ara Emeka Joshua (@AraJoshua1) June 15, 2020

Here is another tweet pushing #IPOBhasFallen:

I thought I have seen it all from this guy,little did I know that he has scammed my people this far,This man deserves to be arrested and sentenced o life imprisonment #IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/Bcl0xDtCce — Ogechi (@Drumlurd) June 15, 2020

However, Kanu and IPOB’s die-hards pooh-poohed the campaign, accusing agents of the Federal Government of being the masterminds.

And they predict the campaign is of no effect on IPOB or Kanu’s status as the leader.

The accounts trending this hash tag were created the same Month for this purpose. Funny, they bear core Igbo Names to be able to get their alerts. The more you look, the less you see. Na them mumu pass.#IPOBhasFallen — #StaySafe🇳🇬🇩🇪 (@BetaKoncept) June 15, 2020

You’re a typical Biafran and not a hybrid, yet you choose to begin this week with this trend #IPOBhasFallen you’re just being naive and childish no matter how old and educated you think you are. Blood no de reach some part of your brain. — blak (@ChinomsoMaurice) June 15, 2020

And fools are here trending #IPOBhasFallen . Which of the Yoruba pastors including pastor/ prof. Osinbajo has been more vocal to the killings of Christians in Nigeria more than @MaziNnamdiKanu . Alas their hatred for Igbos is beclouding their sense of judgment. Ndi Ala! — Lyn (@lyn67530) June 15, 2020

The DEVIL is using all of you.

Now I see why @maziNnamdikaun is so MAD about the heart of you wicked Nigerians #ipobhasfallen.

TRUTH must be told & reason why many avoid it is because it’s always BITTER.

Evil will befall all who wrote about #ipobhasfallen in a negative way. — CHUKWU blameless (@Chukwu51207664) June 15, 2020

But there are some tweets that wondered why people are bothered about IPOB and Kanu, as they were online creations.

One commenter said IPOB only represents a fraction of Igbo people.

“There is no IPOB talk more of it falling. Check the world map it’s not there, it only on twitter”, said Zaharadeem Muhammad.

“Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of IPOB not the leader of Igbo race. Igbo ewero Eze

“Within the Igbo’s we know the members of ipob. So if the story is true its simply means Nnamdi KANU has scammed ipob members not Igbos. Because millions of Igbos are not part of Ipob”, wrote Divinemc111.

