Nigerian singer and songwriter, Eniola Akinbo popularly known as Niyola has opened up about how she felt about the death of her mother in 2017.

The 34-year-old singer signed to Empire Mates Entertainment described her feelings in a post she shared on Twitter on Monday.

Niyola wrote; “I took a trip to some island right after my mum passed and I seemed fine, didn’t breakdown. I was numb and like a robot cos I didn’t feel anything, and it was like that for a while until I wrote a song about it. I still break into tears randomly till today!”


The ‘Toh Bad’ singer took a break from music after the death of her mother and sister in 2017.

She explained her reasons for doing so in a March 2019 interview with Classic FM.

“I was in that phase where I just felt like I don’t think I am really portraying what I wanted to portray as an artist. If you went to listen to my songs, will you catch the slightest glimpse of who I am as Niyola? that has always bothered me.” she said.

Niyola began her professional music career in 2005 and was briefly affiliated with eLDee’s Trybe Records. Following her stint at Trybe, she signed a production deal with Make Sum Noise Entertainment. Niyola’s first three singles “Me n U (In Da Club)”, “No More” and “Dem Say” were released under the imprint before signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment in 2012.