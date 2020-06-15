By Jennifer Okundia

Famous Nigerian stand-up comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile popularly known as Seyilaw, called out governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state in a now viral video.

The comic act lost his aunty today due to lack of medical facilities at a general hospital in the state. Seyi’s aunty fractured her foot and could have lived if not for the poor state of the hospital.

The father of one has urged Akeredolu to look into the bad state of his community Ilaje, and come to the aid of the people.





In a statement he wrote:

I woke up this morning and just some few minutes ago tragedy struck me.

We call on the Governor Of Ondo State, Barr. Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, @rotimiaketi to come to the aid of the ILAJES and take responsibility for the well being of our people.

