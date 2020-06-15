By Thompson Yamput

Four unfortunate customers got shot by armed robbers during a robbery attack on a PoS shop in Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The incident, which happened between 9 p.m and 9.30 p.m on June 14, threw the people of Panyam town into panic and fear.

An eye witness, one Dakok, told NAN that armed robbers came in a commando-style and began shooting in the air to scare people around as they headed straight to the PoS shop belonging to Mr. Ifeanyi Ide.





“Immediately they entered the shop, we heard gunshots and we concluded that they have killed the PoS operator.

“After the robbers have left, we got to know that he was left untouched but not the four people they met in his shop as they were shot and wounded,” Dakok said.

The Mangu Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr Yusuf Balami, confirmed the incident, saying: “It is true that armed robbers attacked the PoS shop and carted away some undisclosed amount of money leaving behind four wounded persons.”

He said that when the distress call came to his office, he immediately mobilised his men in Mangu town and headed to Panyam, but that “before we could arrive, the robbers had finished their operations and left”.

He also confirmed that the four persons shot had been taken to COCIN Rural Health Hospital, Panyam, for treatment.

The DPO said although no arrest had been made so far, but that efforts were being made to track the robbers to face the full wrath of the law.