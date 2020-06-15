A lady, with Twitter handle @leeyah2k, has cried out over the “deadly attack” on her brother by Nigerian police officers.

According to the lady, her brother was shot after he left his friend’s house in Abuja.

She said her brother, whom she identified as Habila Kayit, was shot in the head with the claim that he was mistaken for a thief.

She, however, called on Nigerians and relevant agencies to help her get justice.





Please read her story below:

The @PoliceNG shot my brother Habila Kayit yesterday as he exited his friend’s house in Kurunduma, Abuja. According to them, they thought he was a thief.

One bullet to the head and another to the body. Habila placed a call to a friend who was the last person he talked with. The younger man at the other end kept hearing ” please tell them I’m not a thief”. Well, they still shot him, referred the young man at the other end to The Asokoro police station, from there to Asokoro general, then police clinic, then national hospital.

They dumped him there without even a statement as he bled away. Now in surgery at Garki hospital and the police is still nowhere to be found.

We worry about terrorists, bandits, rapists, kidnappers and the police are only about obtaining hapless citizens who have nothing to give and then they label them thieves and kill them.

Even coronavirus hasn’t killed Nigerians like the police is murdering citizens they’re meant to protect. You see this guy Habila, he has no money to give to the police as bribe or settlement.

He’s one of those arts and culture guys who haven’t been paid in years by the @OfficialFCTA

He and his wife are managing to raise their two kids by the day. The cowards who shot him told the friend to concentrate on saving his life first and left.

We have a lot of murderers walking lose in police uniforms and they just don’t care. The police shot Habila yesterday. #justiceforhabilakayit

However, on sighting the threads the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reached out to the lady.

The statement from NHRC reads: “Good morning @leeyah2k our attention has been drawn to this incident, please provide us with a contact number for a follow up on this. Our dm is open.”