By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from contesting in the All Progressives Congress’ primaries slated for June 22.

In a tweet on Monday, Wike, mocked the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, whom he did not mention by name but referred to with the certificate saga which sprang up days leading to Obaseki’s disqualification.

This is coming less than 24 hours after Wike hosted Obaseki on Sunday in Port Harcourt.





Wike tweeted; “Obaseki was disqualified by someone who doesn’t have a certificate, what an irony!”

He further wrote; “The Governor’s Forum has become a voiceless beggarly group.”

The Governor's Forum has become a voiceless beggarly group pic.twitter.com/aZeGOwJE0D — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) June 15, 2020

Obaseki, who is seeking a second term in office, was on June 12 disqualified from partaking in the party’s primary over discrepancies in names on his certificates and for dragging the party to court which was in violation of party rules.

Following his unwillingness to appeal his disqualification, Obaseki says he will make his next move public after consulting with his supporters and meeting President Muhammadu Buhari.