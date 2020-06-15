Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, is ‘conscious and responsive’ after suffering a head injury while in action for Mainz in Sunday’s 1-0 loss at home to Augsburg, his coach Achim Beierlorzer has stated.

Awoniyi was taken to the hospital on Sunday after he was knocked out after an aerial challenge with Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai.

The play was delayed for about five minutes before the 22-year-old was stretchered off after 23 minutes. He was replaced by Karim Onisiwo.

“Taiwo is conscious and responsive,” Beierlorzer said during his post-match interview. “He has suffered a severe concussion but can remember everything.





“Uduokhai is also spending the night in the hospital as a precautionary measure.”

Florian Niederlechner scored the only goal of the game after 60 seconds.

Following the defeat, Mainz are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, two points above the relegation zone, after chalking up 31 points from 31 games.

Meanwhile, Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has declared that the club is open to extending Awoniyi’s loan deal for another season.

Awoniyi joined Mainz on a one-year loan deal from Premier League club Liverpool at the start of the season. He has scored once from 15 shots in 12 Bundesliga appearances.

“We are in an exchange with Liverpool, that is an open position,” Schroder told bild.de.

“We are now waiting for the last games. Then we’ll see what the next steps are.”