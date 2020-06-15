By Cecilia Ologunagba/Abuja

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Sunday said the Federal Government is working on a research, using plasma from the blood of recovered Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients to treat people infected with the virus.

Ehanire said this while answering questions from journalists in Abuja.

The minister, who spoke at a news conference to commemorate the World Blood Donor Day (WBDD), said some research institutes were already working on the new research.





According to him, plasma of patients recovered from COVID-19 is called Convalescent plasma.

“It is believed that persons who suffered COVID-19 and have recovered will have antibody inside their plasma, which can be used to treat others.

“It can be used to treat others who are not able to build anti body fast enough or those who are suffering from severe form of the virus.

“Yes, our research centres are participating in looking at what advantages and benefits can come out of convalescent plasma.

“I have seen this particular research in Lagos; it is part of what will be studied and the result will be published so research is going on it.’’

Convalescent plasma was used by Guinea during the Ebola epidemic in 2014.

This was prior to the availability of Ebola vaccines and therapies.

Also, in Mauritius, 150 people who have recovered from COVID-19 have indicated they are willing to give plasma in line with the national decision to use serum plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

The minister, however, urged Nigerians to donate blood to save lives of those in need, adding that people should shun some myths surrounding blood donation.

“Myths are part of ignorance that education should fight and stakeholders are supposed to enlighten people on this issue, that your blood is something that can save somebody life.

“The blood is regenerated in your system; your body is stimulated to replace that blood donated so that blood that you donated, very soon, it is filled by your system.

“It is filled in such a way that a man can donate four times in a year while women can donate up to three times a year, provided they are tested fit.

“They can donate provided they are free of any sickness and provided they will not suffer any disadvantage from donating the blood,’’ he said.

He said that the ministry had been creating awareness on the need to donate, saying “donating blood provides availability of safe blood at hospitals and where they are needed.

“Nobody knows who will be in need of blood at any time so we have been embarking on media campaign and awareness creation to increase the number of voluntary donors in the country.’’

According to him, the ministry attached great importance to the celebration of the World Blood Donor Day, globally celebrated on June 14 and has to redesign the activities to mark the day during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We still have to go ahead and mark the day following the guideline of wearing our face mask and observing physical distancing.

“Giving blood is like giving life. Blood is life, you are helping someone to save his life; it should be your joy that you are helping when you donate blood.’’

Ehanire thanked all the voluntary blood donors in the country for their efforts and sacrifice of donating blood.

Also at the event, the highest blood donor in the country, Mr Nathan John, expressed happiness for the opportunity to donate his blood to assist those in need.

“I have been donating blood for the past 15 years. I donate four times in a year and I have donated 63 units of blood during the period.

“I am happy doing this, each time I do it, I sleep very well; there is no side effect in my body. In fact, I feel healthier and better,” John told NAN.

In his remarks, Mr Kinsley Odiabara, Director, National Laboratory Manager, National Blood Transfusion Service, also thanked regular blood donors, especially the youth for donating blood to save lives.

Odiabara also urged other youth to embrace voluntary blood donation for the country to meet up with the World Health Organisation (WHO) stipulation.

WHO stipulates that at least one per cent of the population must be able to donate blood regularly to be able to meet up with blood need of a country.

He also commended the minister for taking lead in presenting the Bill to establish a National Blood Service Commission to Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Bill for the establishment of a National Blood Service Commission is awaiting public hearing at the National Assembly.