By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nollywood actor, Yinka Quadri, comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka and other celebrities, have mourned Nigerian politician, Bayo Osinowo, Senator representing Lagos East at the 9th Nigerian National Assembly, who died on Monday.
They all shared their messages on Instagram on Monday.
Yinka wrote, “Pepperitoo Noooo Iku doro. Iku seka. Eni bi eni lo….”
Gbenga wrote, “What a year! Rest in Peace Seantor Bayo Oshinowo aka Pepper.”
Others who mourned the four-time member of the Lagos State House of Assembly include actor, Yomin Fabiyi and singer, Saheed Osupa.
Saheed captioned his post, “The Senator of Lagos representing Lagos East Adebayo Osinowo is dead… May his soul rest in peace, Amin.
While Yomi wrote, " What a life. I met you 2003 at the Lagos State House of Assembly as a Honourable Member where I worked so close to you as Special Assistant & Legislative Aide to Hon. Omogoriola Ogbara(McGory)…You are always all smiles and ready to listen, help and share life experience with us…."
What a life. I met you 2003 at the Lagos State House of Assembly as a Honourable Member where I worked so close to you as Special Assistant & Legislative Aide to Hon. Omogoriola Ogbara(McGory). You are always all smiles and ready to listen, help and share life experience with us. When I produced my first movie Omi Adagun in 2005, you gave me not just financial support but good advise. You all stand by we Assistants to Honourable Members then. Another unforgettable memory with you was in July 2007 when we met on arrival into South Africa Airport with the then Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuforiji, Hon. Segun Olulade @oluomo_segun_olulade . I went on vacation. this man with a heart of gold, Senator Bayo Oshinowo called me to a corner and gave me $1,000. He said, "we are suppose to transport you to anywhere you are going but you insist your host are coming. Incase your host didn't show up, use that for the time being and find means to reach out. I always admire your duggedness and fighting spirit omo Ogbara. I will do more when we see. You are one of us". He care and always think about how to care before you ask. "Eru l'aiye" your usual slogan and nickname before the current one "Pepper". Now it has come to an end, o digba nonun? I sympathise with The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa @mudashiruobasa and other State Honourable members, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola a.k.a Yayi @yayiadeola ,Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Govenor Babajide Sanwoolu and every friends of the Senator. Continue to REST IN PEACE SENATOR BAYO OSINOWO 😭😭😭😭😭🙈🙈🙈.
The federal legislator, though diabetic, is said to have died of complications arising from coronavirus
