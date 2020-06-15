By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Yinka Quadri, comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka and other celebrities, have mourned Nigerian politician, Bayo Osinowo, Senator representing Lagos East at the 9th Nigerian National Assembly, who died on Monday.

They all shared their messages on Instagram on Monday.

Yinka wrote, “Pepperitoo Noooo Iku doro. Iku seka. Eni bi eni lo….”





Gbenga wrote, “What a year! Rest in Peace Seantor Bayo Oshinowo aka Pepper.”

Others who mourned the four-time member of the Lagos State House of Assembly include actor, Yomin Fabiyi and singer, Saheed Osupa.

Saheed captioned his post, “The Senator of Lagos representing Lagos East Adebayo Osinowo is dead… May his soul rest in peace, Amin.

While Yomi wrote, ” What a life. I met you 2003 at the Lagos State House of Assembly as a Honourable Member where I worked so close to you as Special Assistant & Legislative Aide to Hon. Omogoriola Ogbara(McGory)…You are always all smiles and ready to listen, help and share life experience with us….”

The federal legislator, though diabetic, is said to have died of complications arising from coronavirus