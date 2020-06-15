Mr P, a former member of the defunct group, Psquare is getting set to launch a new project, and his 9 million social media fans can barely wait.

Peter Okoye aka Mr P announced the good news on his mention with the caption he wrote below:

#TheProdigal Man who didn’t just become Man of success, but rather becomes a Man of value! ALBUM Loading……

Psquare, a singing group which comprised of the twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye no longer exists as both parties went solo due to irreconcilable differences.



