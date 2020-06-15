Business woman and award winning Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe blesses her fans with her latest photo, looking radiant as always.

The 42 year old was born on January 1st 1978 in Benin city, where she is from. She is the second child in a family of five. Mercy bagged a degree in Theater Arts from The University of Lagos in 2001, and joined the industry fully in 2006.

In 2013, the beautiful actor married a Nigerian hotelier, Lanre Gentry, She separated from her husband due to claims of domestic violence In 2017 and moved into her personal home in 2018. Mercy has two children (Juwon Gentry and Michelle Aigbe)

Mercy Aigbe in November 2014, launched her clothing store, Mag Divas Boutique in Lagos, and another outlet in Ibadan. She was awarded Fashion Entrepreneur of The Year at Links and Glitz World Awards.



