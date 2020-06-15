Beauty influencer, author and entrepreneur Laura Ikeji rocks the same native attire with her cute baby girl Laurel, with matching head gears.

Laurel was born few months back but her fashionista mum is already preparing the fashion template for her to walk through.

Captioning the photos she shared, Laura wrote:





So I went into my sister’s room and saw this Ankara material and it clicked to make Laurel and I a mommy and me outfit, I used need and thread to make this beautiful outfit. I think I’m a designer now hehe. Being a mom, I can say is my greatest achievement. I love being a mommy. Never take any moment for granted.