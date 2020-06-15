The Lagos State Safety Commission has commenced the physical verification of social clubs in the state.

The exercise was led by the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola who visited The Ikoyi Club, The Lagos Motor Boat Club, the Lagos Polo Club, The Ikeja Country Club, The Lagos Jetski Club, The Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, The Yoruba Tennis Club and Ikeja Golf Club amongst others.

Mojola commended the level of compliance and readiness to open some of these clubs

He admonished them on the need to maintain social distancing and proper hygiene across these facilities.





He declared that the Commission has started issuing out provisional Safety Compliance Certificates to social clubs that have registered and have had their locations verified.

He disclosed that while a number of businesses in the State are complying with the Register to open initiative, some are yet to comply.

He urged all Social, Betting Centres, Bars, Night Clubs to comply with all regulations.