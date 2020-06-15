Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall singer-songwriter, Kranium joins forces with ‘Let Them Know’ crooner Tiwa Savage for the remix of his latest jam, “Gal Policy”.
The original single produced by Jahvy and Ambassador was released March 27, 2020,
