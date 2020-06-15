Media personality and multiple award winning Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim is out with a new vlog, teaming up with her sister Sonia Ibrahim and friend Jennifer Olu to play a game about ‘Who Knows me Better’.

34 year old Juliet is a film producer, humanitarian of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent who won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play.

Ibrahim was formerly married to Kwadwo Safo Jnr. between 2010–2014 in a union that produced a son.



