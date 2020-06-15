By Taiwo Okanlawon

Anita Okoye, wife of singer, Paul Okoye, has revealed that late former beauty queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, comforted her after one of her miscarriages.

The 30-year-old made this known when she shared a tribute to the 39-year-old who died of suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday.

“… Your smile was so genuine , you voice so sweet… I remember you holding my hands and praying for me after one of my miscarriages and assuring me that God is still God…I pray for divine comfort upon your household, upon Pastor Ituah, upon your beautiful kids…,” she wrote.



