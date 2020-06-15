By Taiwo Okanlawon
Anita Okoye, wife of singer, Paul Okoye, has revealed that late former beauty queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, comforted her after one of her miscarriages.
The 30-year-old made this known when she shared a tribute to the 39-year-old who died of suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday.
“… Your smile was so genuine , you voice so sweet… I remember you holding my hands and praying for me after one of my miscarriages and assuring me that God is still God…I pray for divine comfort upon your household, upon Pastor Ituah, upon your beautiful kids…,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Jesus…Jesus…Jesus… those were the words that I kept on saying when I heard the news. • • Auntie Ibidun… I can’t stop going back to our whatsapp messages… We always ended our conversation with “I love you so much” and the best emojis followed… • Your smile was so genuine, your voice so sweet and sincere and you always gave the most comforting hugs. • • I remember you holding my hands and praying with me after one of my miscarriages and assuring me that God is still God. Sis, you’ve left us to be with the Lord, A true angel… 🕊 • • I am usually a silent crier but I wailed and sobbed at the confirmation of this news. I pray for divine comfort upon your household, upon Pastor Ituah, upon your beautiful kids, upon your Mum and upon your entire family🙏🏾 I lift up the Ajayi & Ighodalo family, Lord please grant them comfort, strength and the grace to bear this huge loss. Goodnight Angel🙏🏾❤️
What do you think?