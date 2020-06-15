Governor BabaJide SanwoOlu paid a condolence visit to Pastor Itua Ighodalo on the passing of his wife Ibidunni Ighodalo.

Ibidunni died on Sunday of apparent cardiac arrest in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Speaking after his visit to the family, Sanwo-Olu said he was shocked when he received the news of Ibidunni’s death.

He said: “I was shocked when I received the news that my friend, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo had lost his wife and partner, Mrs. Ibidun Ighodalo.





“Mrs. Ibidun Ighodalo was an inspiration to many. I pray for strength for Pastor Ituah, their children, loved ones, and the many she has touched.”