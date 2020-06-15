By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has supported the Presidency’s response to accusations made by Professor Ango Abdullahi.

Prof Ango, leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had earlier said in a statement that the insecurity in some northern states was an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governors of those states have lost control.

To this, he got a reply from Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President. On behalf of the Presidency, Adesina blasted Prof. Ango, calling him a ”mere irritant and featherweight’‘.





The Presidential Aide added that; ”Hearing that title, you would think the body was a conglomeration of true elders. But the truth is that NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF”.

He recalled when the ”one-man army called NEF showed its antipathy against President Buhari and its preference for another candidate” before the 2019 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode reacted to the presidential response, saying; ”No-one in Nigeria has supported the barbaric savagery of the Fulani herdmen more than Prof. Ango Abdullahi”.

”He is even more of an extreme hegemonist, religious bigot and ethnic supremacist than Buhari. He deserved what he got from Femi Adesina and the Presidency today” he concluded.