The Federal Government on Monday lauded Nigerian youths for their ingenuity in producing hand sanitising machines in an effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, gave the commendation when he received locally-made hand sanitising machines from the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP) in Abuja.

Akume, represented by Mr Festus Dauda, a Permanent Secretary in the ministry, appreciated the IICFIP for its initiative to support government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating the hand sanitising machines.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a national challenge, but a global challenge that has compelled governments throughout the world to take measures to combat it.





“It is a war that is being fought which I believe that in no distant time, we will overcome. The government on its part is trying its best to see how this challenge can be surmounted.

“However, government alone cannot carry on with the task and it requires the efforts of public-spirited individuals, organisations, and institutions like yours, to contribute in this fight,“ he said.

He said the fight was a collective one, adding that if all Nigerians put efforts together, the country would contain the pandemic.

Speaking earlier, Mallam Shehu Malami, the Patron of IICFIP, said the mission of the institute was to give support to government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Represented by Dr Sani Aliyu, Director of Intergovernmental Relationship, IICFIP, he said the institute desired to assist the federal government in the fight against coronavirus and in promoting local technological development.

“So this hand sanitising machine is an indigenous machine produced by youths in Plateau State, and in an effort to promote youths in the country, we have decided to donate the locally-made machines.

“Also, in order to bring them out of criminality and violence, we find it necessary to invest in what these young Nigerians are doing.

“We find it very important to promote the Nigerian youths’ initiative, and that is why we decided to donate machines produced by them,“ he said.

According to him, the gesture is to show solidarity with the federal government in the war against the dreaded disease.

Malami said the institute was also willing to help to trail criminal activities in the country, besides fighting the war against coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that IICFIP is the world`s unique and professional membership organisation, that brings together forensic investigators and provides forensic investigation skills training to those interested in forensic investigation.

NAN