By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singers, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy and Divine Ikubor also known as Rema, have been nominated for the 2020 edition of the BET Awards.

The Grammy-nominated artiste is nominated in the Best International Act and while Dumebi crooner is nominated in the Viewers’ Choice: Best International Act category.

Other nominees in the Best International Act category include South African singer, Sho Madjozi and Innos’B from the Democratic Republic of Congo.





While Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha joins Remain the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category.

Drake leads the way with six nominations while Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are next on five nominations each.

This is the second time Burna Boy has been nominated in Best International Act after winning the award in 2019.

During the acceptance speech, his mom and manager, Bose Ogulu famously steered the crowd with tales of blackness.

The 2020 BET Awards will mark the ceremony’s 20th anniversary and BET’s 40th anniversary.