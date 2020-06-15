President Muhammadu Buhari has offered his deepest condolences to the family of Senator Bayo Osinowo and the Nigerian Senate over Osinowo’s death.

Osinowo, who represented the Lagos East senatorial district died today in Lagos from COVID-19.

He was elected in 2019.

As a member of the ninth senate and a key member of the All Progressives Congress, Osinowo was Chairman of Senate Committee on Industry and member of other committees.





Buhari noted that the late senator worked diligently to advance his administration’s objective of building a better and prosperous Nigeria.

The President said that the Senator’s devotion to national development as well as insightful contributions at the floor of the Senate would be fondly remembered and missed.

Buhari prayed God Almighty to grant the family of Osinowo, friends and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the loss.

Before his election to the senate, was a four-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He was aged 64.