Animation lovers get in here. There’s a new movie coming up tagged “Ladybuckit & the Motley Mopsters“, an upcoming 3D Nigerian feature-length animation.

The film is about a precocious self-absorbed little girl who found herself in wildly unfamiliar territory. There, she encounters a band of highly unusual characters who change the course of her destiny.

Some of the cast include Bimbo Akintola, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jessica Edwards, Patrick Doyle, Caleb Audu, David Edwards, Bola Edwards, Kelechi Udegbe and Awazi Angbalaga.

Bisi Adetayo directed the movie produced by Blessing Amidu.



